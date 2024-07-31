2024 Paris Olympics

Here's why Jordan Chiles isn't competing in the women's all-around gymnastics final Thursday

As the third-placed gymnast from the United States qualifying over the weekend, Jordan Chiles has to sit out the all-around competition despite a top-four score

By NBC New York Staff

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles had the fourth-best score at the Olympics women's gymnastics qualifying on Sunday, but likely won't compete in the all-around competition.

So what gives?

In all-around qualifying on Sunday, Simone Biles finished first with a dominant score of 59.566 points. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade finished second with a score of 57.700. Suni Lee finished third with a score of 56.132.

Jordan Chiles came in fourth with an all-around score of 56.065.

The top 24 competitors are eligible to compete in the all-around final. Except only two gymnasts from each country or organizing committee can compete.

So Biles and Lee are scheduled to compete in the all-around event on Thursday, as the top-two U.S. finishers, leaving Chiles, as a reserve.

When is the women's artistic gymnastics all-around final?

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1.

How can I watch the women's all-around final?

The event will air live on NBC, Peacock, and nbcolympics.com at the link here.

Who qualifies for the women's all-around final?

The 24 gymnasts with best total individual scores from qualifying will be able participate in the all-around final.

No more than two gymnasts from any one country can participate in the all-around final, therefore some gymnasts who made not have had a top-24 qualifying score may advance.

Who are the top contenders for the all-around final?

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are definitely favorites to make the podium, but also keep your eye on Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Brazil won the bronze medal at the team event Tuesday.

Who medaled in the all-around event in Tokyo?

Suni Lee took home the gold in Tokyo. Andrade captured the silver and Russia's Angelina Melnikova took home the bronze. Biles withdrew from the competition.

