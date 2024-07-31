While cheering on the men's and women's Team USA Gymnastics athletes during the 2024 Olympics, you've probably been curious how tall they are.

No worries, we've got you covered.

Team USA women's gymnastics heights

Team USA men's gymnastics heights



When is the next Team USA women's gymnastics event?

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m.on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Here is the finals schedule for the U.S. women's gymnastics athlete based on qualifications

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the all-around event.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Simone Biles and Jade Carey qualified for the vault event.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - Suni Lee qualified for the uneven bars.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Suni Lee qualified for the balance beam finals.

Monday, Aug. 5 - Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles qualified for the floor exercise finals.

Where to watch women's gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on your local NBC station, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

When is the next Team USA men's gymnastics event?

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's pommel horse final — Stephen Nederoscik competes — will be held at 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's rings final will be held at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's vault final will be held at 10:24 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's parallel bars final takes place at 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 7:33 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Where to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics

Team USA won bronze for the men’s team final in artistic gymnastics on Monday, the first medal the men’s team has taken in 16 years.