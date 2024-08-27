How to watch the Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

Let the Paralympic Games begin!

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms on Wednesday, Aug. 28. An encore presentation will air on NBC in primetime on Friday, Aug. 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's everything to know about the Opening Ceremony for the Paris Paralympics.

What time is the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

Coverage of the 2024 Paris Paralympics will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network with a preview show. The Opening Ceremony will air live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network.

How to stream the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

The complete Opening and Closing Ceremonies schedule, including TV listings, is also available on the NBC Olympics schedule page.

All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Sports apps.

Date/Time Event Stream Wednesday, Aug. 28, 1-2 p.m. ET Paris Preview Show Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2-5:30 p.m. ET Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Live) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Friday, Aug. 30, 9-11 p.m. ET Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Enhanced encore) Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

*The primetime encore of the Opening Ceremony on Aug. 30 will air at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. MT and 9 p.m. PT.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony will be shown on USA Network. On Friday, tape-delayed coverage of the Opening Ceremony will be shown on NBC.

The full TV listings for the Opening Ceremony can be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

What is historic about the 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony?

For the first time in Paralympic history, the Opening Ceremony will take place outside of a stadium. The parade of nations will feature many of Paris’s iconic landmarks, including the Champs-Elysees.

What’s the route for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and where will it end?

The athletes’ parade is slated to start at the bottom of the Champs-Elysees and pass several iconic Parisian landmarks as athletes make their way to the Place de la Concorde. The Place de la Concorde is the largest square in Paris and a symbol of France’s philosophical, cultural and literary values.

Who is the director of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony?

French theater actor and director Thomas Jolly will oversee the Opening Ceremony as artistic director. He also directed the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Sarah Adam, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, is attempting to become the first woman to ever represent Team USA at a Paralympics in wheelchair rugby, a sport so violent it is nicknamed “murderball.”