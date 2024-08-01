In photos: Gravity-defying moments at the Paris Olympic Games
From surfers to gymnasts to BMX riders, these moments highlight the power of the world's top competitors.
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games continue to deliver moments of awe-inspiring athleticism – some even seeming to challenge the laws of physics.
From the now-viral image of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soaring above the waves after earning a near-perfect score, to Simone Biles executing a breathtaking balance beam routine, to nearly every image of BMX competitors mid-trick – these surreal moments showcase the sheer power of these athletes.
Check out our selection of standout Olympics photos below and then catch up with more moments from the 2024 Olympics in our other photo galleries here.