In our Thrill Makers in Paris series, we’ll highlight some of the summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail.

The United States has long been a dominant force in men’s basketball, with a storied history of excellence at the Olympics. This dominance is fueled in part by the country's strong collegiate programs, which serve as a breeding ground for top talent, and by basketball's significant role in American culture, inspiring young players nationwide. From the legendary "Dream Team" of 1992 to the present day, American basketball has set the gold standard. With the 2024 Paris Olympics underway, the U.S. men’s basketball team is being touted as potentially the best ever, drawing comparisons to the iconic 1992 squad. With an impressive roster brimming with talent, the 2024 team is poised to continue the legacy of American basketball excellence.

A Legacy of Greatness

The 1992 "Dream Team," featuring NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird, revolutionized international basketball. The team was so formidable that they won games by a staggering margin of 44 points on average, cementing their place in history. Fast forward to 2024, and the current U.S. team is generating similar buzz. With names like LeBron James and Stephen Curry dominating the headlines, the Paris 2024 team altogether boasts nearly 200,000 NBA points, 84 All-Star Game selections and 10 Olympic gold medals between them. While this team isn’t expected to breeze past the competition with the same Dream Team margins—global competition has begun to catch up to since 1992—the real story lies in the depth and versatility of the supporting cast, which includes standout players like Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, and Jrue Holiday.

Bam Adebayo

A product of the University of Kentucky, Bam Adebayo has established himself as one of the premier big men in the NBA. Following his standout freshman season, he was drafted 14th overall by the Miami Heat in the 2017 NBA Draft. Known for his defensive prowess and versatility, Adebayo's ability to guard multiple positions and his playmaking skills make him invaluable. At the 2024 Olympics, his presence in the paint and leadership will be critical for Team USA's success.

Devin Booker

Devin Booker, who also played college basketball at the University of Kentucky, quickly made a name for himself with his exceptional shooting and scoring abilities. During his time with the Wildcats, he was a key contributor, helping lead the team to an impressive 38-1 record and an appearance in the Final Four. Following his standout freshman season, Booker declared for the NBA Draft and was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2015. In the NBA, Booker has become one of the league's most prolific scorers, known for his remarkable shooting accuracy and clutch performances. For the U.S. team at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Booker’s scoring acumen will be essential in tight games, providing a reliable offensive spark.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis, another alumnus of the University of Kentucky, had a standout collegiate career, leading the Wildcats to a national championship in 2012. After a remarkable freshman season, he declared for the NBA Draft and was selected first overall by the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) in 2012. Like his Olympic teammate Adebayo, Davis has established himself as one of the premier big men in the league, known for his unique combination of size, skill, and defensive prowess. With an Olympic gold medal under his belt, Davis's experience, shot blocking, rebounding, and versatility on both ends of the court will be pivotal for the Paris 2024 team.

Anthony Edwards

Hailing from the University of Georgia, Anthony Edwards has rapidly risen to stardom in the NBA. During his freshman season with the Bulldogs, he averaged 19.1 points per game and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year, leading to his selection as the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft. Known for his athleticism, scoring ability, and highlight-reel dunks, Edwards has rapidly risen to stardom as a professional. Now the youngest player for Team USA at age 22, Edwards brings a dynamic element to Paris with his explosive energy and relentless drive, adding significant power to the team’s offense.

Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday, who played for UCLA, is renowned for his defensive skills and veteran leadership. After making a significant impact during his freshman year at UCLA, he was selected 17th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2009. Since then, Holiday has built a reputation in the NBA as one of the foremost defensive guards, earning multiple All-Defensive Team honors. For the U.S. team at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Holiday brings a balanced skill set with his ability to lock down opposing guards and his playmaking on offense. His veteran leadership and experience will be vital assets to the team as he vies for his second gold medal in Paris.

Catch full Olympic coverage on NBC, including the including the Men’s Basketball semi-final on Thursday, August 8.