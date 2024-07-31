On Monday, the U.S. women's gymnastics squad completed its redemption tour and took gold convincingly in the team competition. They were very gouda.

But looking outside of the Americans, one of the big cheeses in that field was Italy's Giorgia Villa. She specialized in the uneven boursin, scoring a 13.766. She was a muenster out there.

As her name made the rounds with Olympic viewers, one fan burrata up a well aged sponsorship deal of Villa's.

Olympic silver medalist and Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and takes many of her photos while posing with large wheels of cheese pic.twitter.com/klx8PEuFPN — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) July 31, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Not a cheese brand, just cheese! Ricotta love it.

According to the Italian marketing agency Impresa e Sport, parmigiano reggiano has also worked with former NBA player Nico Mannion, tennis player Jannik Sinner, and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti.

It appears that Villa has not posted about parmesan since 2022, so that partnership may not brie active anymore. But with this team silver medal going back to Italy, surely she and her fellow teammates will find other ways to bring in that cheddar.