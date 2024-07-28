Gymnastics

Jade Carey was impacted by illness at gymnastics qualifying session

The Olympian said she had "no energy today" and didn't have a sense of what was occurring in her head.

By Sarah Kezele | NBC Olympics

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As Simone Biles was fighting through a leg injury Sunday in Paris, U.S. gymnastics teammate Jade Carey had her own hurdle to clear.

Carey revealed to Olympics.com after Sunday’s qualifying session that her abnormally inconsistent performance was not due to nerves, but due to sickness.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything,” Carey said.

SEE MORE: Simone Biles' gritty performance helps U.S. take lead during Olympic qualifications

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

During her floor routine, Carey made several unusual mistakes, most notably on her final tumbling pass. She appeared to get lost in the air during what should have been a double tuck, opting for a single tuck and then rolling onto her back and out of bounds. The reigning Olympic floor champion finished last out of all floor competitors with a score of 10.633 and will not get the opportunity to defend her Tokyo title. 

2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

“I had, like, no energy today and didn’t really have a sense of what was going on in my head. So, I just kind of wanted people to know that so, they know that there’s actually something wrong,” Carey said.

Despite that, Carey bounced back on vault with a score of 14.433, good enough to put her through to the vault final alongside Biles. Carey’s mom, Danielle, might have been the most nervous person in the whole building:

The women's team final is Tuesday, July 30, and the women's vault final will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Copyright NBC Olympics

This article tagged under:

Gymnastics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us