2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: Jamaica's men's 4x100m relay stunningly fails to qualify

Ackeem Blake, Jelani Walker, Jehlani Gordon and Kishane Thompson missed the final by .06 seconds.

By Steve Coutler

Jamaica's men's 4x100m relay stunningly failed to qualify for the Olympic final.

The country, which won all three Olympic relays when Usain Bolt was in the mix, looked like a much different team this time.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A bad first exchange put them behind, and when 100-meter silver medalist Kishane Thompson took off too fast and had to slow down to receive the stick for the anchor lap, Jamaica was cooked.

The heptathlon is a women-only combined track and field event that consists of the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin throw and 800m.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Thompson crossed the line fourth, leaving Jamaica’s women with the only chance in the 4x100m to add to the country’s lone sprint medal so far in Paris.

None of Jamaica's best women's sprinters over the past decade — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson or Elaine Thompson-Herah — were on the team that finished third in its heat.

Jamaica will miss the podium in the men's 4x100-meter relay for the second straight Olympics after finishing 11th overall in the opening round.

Jamaica finished fourth overall at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning gold in 2012 and 2016. The team's 2008 gold medal in relay was stripped.

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us