2024 Paris Olympics

Jason Kelce recruited by rugby star Ilona Maher as the US Olympic women's team's super fan

Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce and wife Kylie watched the women's field hockey match between the Argentina and United States, at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jason Kelce went along to watch the U.S. women's rugby sevens team at the Olympics in Paris and walked away as an honorary super fan.

The recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife, Kylie, met with rugby's social media celebrity Ilona Maher and the U.S. women's sevens team after their opening two games at Stade de France.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The NFL veteran, wearing a very French-looking beret and a blue, skin-tight U.S. rugby shirt, got into an arm wrestle match with squad member Nicole Heavirland, shared on Instagram, and joined Maher for a quick recruiting post.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Maher introduced the idea of Kelce becoming an official super fan and told him he'd get no money or benefits, but all he had to do was say the words and the job was his.

2024 Paris Olympics

USA women's rugby 7s team to play New Zealand in semi-finals on Tuesday at Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics

Who is Ilona Maher? Meet Team USA's breakout rugby star

It was a sales pitch he couldn't resist.

"I am officially a fan. Women's rugby, Olympics," Kelce said in the video posted to Maher's Instagram.

The Kelces also attended a women's field hockey match between the U.S. and Argentina on Saturday on a busy weekend at the Paris Games.

The U.S. women won their two matches Sunday against Japan and Brazil before catching up with the Kelces, but had a tough 31-14 loss to host France on Monday afternoon ahead of their night quarterfinal against Britain.

Maher, who scored an early try against France, said she'd connected with Kylie Kelce before and "so to have her and to bring Jason along with her, I was really excited to see her."

"It's really cool because Kylie and I have chatted before. She's a really cool woman and she does a lot for women's sports," Maher said. Having Jason was a bonus "but you know … he's a girl dad. He's somebody who supports women's sports.

"So for him to be supporting us was really cool."

Team USA's Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston secured podium spots behind Japan's Yuto Horigome, and both skaters went on to talk about their performances afterward.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us