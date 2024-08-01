Kate Douglass wins gold in women's 200m breaststroke at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kate Douglass, the 22-year-old swimmer from Pelham, New York is now an Olympic gold medalist.

Douglass, who trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford, won the 200m breaststroke final in the pool in Paris on Thursday.

She swam a 2:19.24 to touch the wall ahead of South Africa's Tatjana Smith, who took silver. Tes Schouten of the Netherlands won the bronze.

"Winning an Olympic gold medal -- I didn't even know if it was a possibility for me, and it's just so exciting to even say that I'm an Olympic champion," Douglass said after the race.

Douglass' time bested her own American record, 2:19.30, which she set in January.

Smith holds the Olympic record of 2:18.95, set in Tokyo in 2021.

Douglass won a silver medal earlier this week as part of the women's 4x100 freestyle relay. She also has a bonze medal in the 200m individual medley in the Tokyo Games.