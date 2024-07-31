Swimming

WATCH: Katie Ledecky makes all kinds of Olympic history with dominant 1500m free win

Ledecky finished over 10 seconds ahead of the silver medalist, breaking her own Olympic record in the process.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Katie Ledecky continues to make history in the pool.

The Team USA star swimmer used a dominant performance in the women's 1500m freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Games on Wednesday to repeat as Olympic champion.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Ledecky broke her own Olympic record with a time of 15:30.02, which was over 10 seconds faster than second-place finisher Anastasiya Kirpichnikova of France (15:40.35).The 27-year-old Ledecky now owns the 20 fastest times in the event.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I'm just so honored to represent our country," Ledecky said after the race.

Ledecky, who won bronze in the 400m freestyle earlier in the Paris Games, joined a couple of exclusive clubs with her latest Olympic triumph.

The Bethesda, Maryland, native moved into a tie with Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals ever among American woman at eight. With 12 total Olympic medals, Ledecky is tied with Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin for the most all time among American women.

2024 Paris Olympics 16 hours ago

Live updates: Katie Ledecky wins gold in women's 1500m free; US women's soccer team defeats Australia

2024 Paris Olympics 7 hours ago

Live updates: Team USA men's basketball crushes South Sudan 103-86

And Ledecky can still make more history in Paris. Ledecky, who's expected to swim in the 800m free and the 4x200m free relay, is one gold medal away from matching Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina's all-time record among female Olympians at nine.

This article tagged under:

Swimming
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us