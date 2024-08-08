2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead named Team USA flag bearers for Closing Ceremony

The swimming legend and rowing gold medalist will lead the U.S. in Sunday's ceremony

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead will lead Team USA as flag bearers during the Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Ledecky earned four swimming medals in Paris, bringing her career Olympic total to 14. Her haul includes golds in the 800m and 1500m freestyle, silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle.

Mead, meanwhile, helped the U.S. end a 64-year drought by winning gold in the men's four rowing competition.

This will mark the first time that the U.S. has had two flag bearers for an Olympic Closing Ceremony.

"Honored to lead @TeamUSA at the Closing Ceremony with Nick!" Ledecky wrote on X. "Proud of my teammates here in Paris, and excited to celebrate with all of them on Sunday."

Mead learned the news from his teammates, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan.

The Closing Ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Stade de France. Viewers can watch the ceremony on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

