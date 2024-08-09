When was the last Olympics where Team USA didn't win the most golds, total medals?

Team USA looks well on its way to winning the most medals at an Olympics once again.

The United States crossed the 100-medal mark on Day 13 of the 2024 Paris Games, bringing its overall total up to 103. With just three days of competition left in Paris, Team USA holds a 30-medal advantage over second-place China.

The gold medal race, however, looks like it may come down to the wire. The United States overtook China for the most gold medals on Day 11 but hasn't been able to create much separation since. Team USA enters Day 14 of the Games with just one more gold than China.

So, when was the last time the Americans didn't win the most golds or overall medals at an Olympics? Here's what to know:

What's the most gold medals won by a country at a single Olympics?

The United States won a record-setting 83 gold medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. That topped the previous record at a single Olympics of 80 that the Soviet Union claimed at the 1980 Moscow Games.

The U.S. led a boycott of the 1980 Olympics in the wake of the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979. Dozens of nations joined the U.S. in not participating in the Games.

How many gold medals has Team USA won at the 2024 Olympics?

The U.S. has captured 30 gold medals through Day 13 of the Paris Games, one more than second-place China.

The last Summer Games where Team USA didn't top the gold medal standings was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where the U.S. (36 golds) finished second to China (48).

What's the most medals won by a country at a single Olympics?

Team USA also is the record-holder for most total medals won at a single Olympics -- and it's a massive number. The Americans racked up a staggering 239 medals at the 1904 St. Louis Games, which marked the first Games held in the United States.

The U.S. took 78 of the 96 gold medals awarded and 239 of 280 medals overall. Although, there were a few reasons for that utter dominance.

The outbreak of the Russo-Japanese War and the challenge in getting to St. Louis prevented many of the best European athletes from competing. Fifteen nations and a few unattached individuals wound up competing.

How many medals has Team USA won at the 2024 Olympics?

The Americans have racked up an Olympics-leading 103 medals through Day 13 of the Paris Games, 30 more medals than second-place China.

Team USA is looking to win the most total medals for an eighth straight Summer Games. The last time the U.S. didn't top the medal leaderboard was at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, where the "Unified Team" featuring athletes from ex-Soviet republics tallied the most gold (45) and total medals (112). The U.S. finished second in both categories with 37 golds and 108 medals.

The Americans didn't have the most medals at the previous 1988 Seoul Games, either, recording the third-most golds and total podium finishes behind the Soviet Union and Germany.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.