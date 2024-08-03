2024 Paris Olympics

LeBron offers Steph encouraging message amid Team USA shooting slump

By Angelina Martin

Dub Nation knows all too well how quickly Warriors star Steph Curry can flip the switch -- and so does LeBron James.

Curry's shooting struggles during the Paris Games persisted in Team USA's dominant 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico on Saturday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France, but his teammate expressed confidence he'd turn it around after the game as Curry was being interviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle's Ron Kroichick.

"You want to continue to be confident shooting the ball -- I always am," Curry told Kroichick when asked if one of his "signature flurries" was in store. "I know a flurry is coming."

As James walked by, he interjected into Kroichick's interview with Curry.

"It sure is, goddamn it," James shouted back at them as he passed, per Kroichick.

After his strong Olympic debut against Serbia, Curry struggled to find rhythm against South Sudan in a 1-for-9 performance. Curry then started out strong Saturday against Puerto Rico, but finished on a cold streak and went 3-for-8 from the field.

Of course, James is very familiar with how quickly Curry can get hot, having faced his Team USA teammate countless times in high-stakes NBA matchups. The opponents-turned-teammates have expressed their respect for one another leading up to and throughout the Olympics, with Curry even nominating James to be Team USA's flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony.

The two haven't allowed the false narratives of a rivalry stand in the way of friendship, as James recently detailed to The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

“The game of basketball don’t last forever,” James shared. “You don’t want to waste the opportunity to be able to have a relationship with someone.”

Friendship aside, Curry and James are working together -- along with the rest of Team USA -- with one goal in mind: Olympic gold. And the Los Angeles Lakers star certainly believes it's only a matter of time before fans watch a vintage Curry Flurry.

