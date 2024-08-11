2024 Paris Olympics

Tied for gold: US, China make history knotted at 40 top prizes each

What's the significance of the United States and China each ending up with 40 gold medals? It's never happened before in the history of the Summer Games

By Steve Coulter

Medal count, medal count, medal count.

It's all anyone seems to be talking about as the 2024 Olympics come to an end. We know Team USA collected a lot of top prizes in Paris but how about the total number of gold medals won?

The Americans wound up in a tie with China at 40 in the gold medal count — a first for the history of the Summer Games.

The gold medal wins by China helped boost them into second place in the "weighted total" standings for medals where golds are given a 3-point weight, where as silver nets 2 points and a bronze a single point.

The U.S. walked away with dominant wins in both the total medals (126) and the weighted total (250). It also finished with 17 more silver medals than the next country (also China) and 13 more bronze medals than Britain's second-best, 29 third-place finishes in Paris.

Despite all the positives, the column on the far left — the gold column — does show where the Americans were "most susceptible" in 2024. And that was at the top of the podium.

It must be caveated though as America, China and Japan were the only three nations to leave Paris with more than 20 gold medals.

2024 Paris Olympics
