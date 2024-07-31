Japan's Shinnosuke Oka wins thrilling men's gymnastics all-around final

Shinnosuke Oka is back on top of the podium.

Just days after helping Japan collect gold in the men's gymnastics team event, the 20-year-old claimed the individual all-around title at Bercy Arena on Wednesday.

Oka finished with a 86.832 total score, just ahead of China's Zhang Boheng (86.599) and Xiao Ruoteng (86.364), who walks away with another Olympic medal after claiming silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Americans Paul Juda and Frederick Richard followed up their bronze-medal performance in the team event by landing 14th and 15th, respectively, in the all-around final. Juda did his best work on the pommel horse and parallel bars, while Richard shined brightest on the high bar.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Paul Juda and Fred Richard failed to medal in the men’s all around on Wednesday.

Defending Olympic gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto placed sixth after a pommel horse error early in the competition had him playing catch-up.

Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev finished in eighth place in his Olympic return after a doping ban kept him out of the Tokyo Games. The 2016 Olympic all-around silver medalist was handed a four-year ban on July 12, 2021, but it was later reduced to two years, opening the door for him to compete in Paris.