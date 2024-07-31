What to Know
- Led by Kevin Durant (23 points) and LeBron James (21 points), Team USA defeated Serbia 110-84 in its first game of the 2024 Olympics.
- Six Americans scored at least 10 points in the opener, including starting guards Jrue Holiday (15) and Steph Curry (11).
- South Sudan will be the second of three group play opponents from the U.S., but the two nations already faced off in a nail-biting exhibition on July 20.
Team USA men's basketball is back on the court for its second game of the 2024 Olympics against South Sudan.