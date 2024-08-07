Nelly Korda finishes even after first round at Le Golf National

Reigning gold medal champion Nelly Korda is in the clubhouse after round one of the women's golf tournament at the 2024 Olympics.

Korda started slow with three bogeys on the first seven holes but bounced back with a trio of birdies in the middle of her round that left her at even through 18 at Le Golf National.

Here are five things to know about the top-ranked women's golfer Nelly Korda.

Korda's even first round has her tied for 12th place with 14 other golfers as of 10:50 a.m. ET.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Fellow American Rose Zhang is one of those tied for 12th at even par. She is also done with the first round.

Still on the course is Team USA's Lilia Vu, who sits in third place and four strokes behind leader Celine Boutier (7-under) with three holes to play.

The second-ranked women's golfer, Lilia Vu, represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics, led by world No. 1 and defending gold medalist Nelly Korda, along with 21-year-old phenom Rose Zhang.