Netflix drops trailer for 2024 Olympic basketball doc titled ‘Court of Gold'

Get ready to relive the iconic men's basketball battle from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Netflix dropped a trailer on Thursday for its documentary titled "Court of Gold," which follows Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they pursue the ultimate Olympic prize.

The doc will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the four squads, which all advanced to the knockout round and faced off against each other. Players and coaches from all four teams were interviewed for the project.

Here's the full trailer:

Team USA ultimately won the gold medal in a thrilling game against France, just days after a comeback victory over Serbia. While it was the fifth straight gold for the American men, it was the closest they came to finally being defeated on the Olympics stage.

These four teams were filled with NBA stars, notably Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant for the U.S. Serbia was led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, host nation France had 20-year-old sensation Victor Wembanyama and upstart Canada had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The doc will be available to watch on Netflix beginning Feb. 18. It was produced by Higher Ground Productions, a company led by former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr discuss winning gold in men's basketball at the Paris Olympics.