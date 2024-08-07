2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: USA women's basketball faces Nigeria in knockout stage, US sprinters go for gold in 400m

In the Stade de France, U.S. men are competing for medals in the 400m and steeplechase -- and Noah Lyles is back for the 200m semis

By NBC Staff

Sprinter Quincy Hall; Jackie Young of Team USA women's basketball
USA Today Sports

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us