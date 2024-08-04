2024 Paris Olympics

Djokovic secures career golden slam with Olympic win vs. Alcaraz

Djokovic secured the first gold medal of his illustrious tennis career

By Julia Elbaba

Novak Djokovic has earned one of the most prestigious honors a tennis player can achieve: a career golden slam. 

The 37-year-old Serbian took down Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday to win his first ever gold medal at the Olympics.

Djokovic is among exclusive company with Steffi Graff (1988), Andre Agassi (1999), Rafael Nadal (2010) and Serena Williams (2012) to achieve the career golden slam. The honor is earned when a player wins all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in singles.

Tennis fans could truly see how much Sunday’s match meant to the 24-time Grand Slam champion as he clearly displayed his best tennis of 2024. He sealed the victory with a forehand winner and dropped to the Roland-Garros clay in tears.

Djokovic has one other medal to his name. He earned a bronze medal in men's singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In the last tennis match of the Games, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani will take on AIN’s Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider for gold in women’s doubles. 

