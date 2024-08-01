Old Lyme rower wins gold in the men's four at Paris Olympics

Old Lyme's Liam Corrigan is an Olympic gold medalist, placing first with his team in the men's four rowing competition in Paris.

Corrigan and his crew, Michael Grady, Justin Best, and Nick Mead, led wire to wire in the event Thursday.

They pulled to first from the start and were in a close battle with the boat from New Zealand through the entire race. At one point, the New Zealand crew pulled even with the Americans, but Corrigan and his team found the strength to pull ahead.

The U.S. boat crossed the finish line first with a time of 5:49:03, eighth-tenths of a second ahead of the Kiwis.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

It is the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in the men's four since 1960.

Corrigan grew up in Old Lyme and rowed with the Old Lyme Rowing Association Blood Street Sculls and Old Lyme High School.

He also competed in the Tokyo Games in 2021.