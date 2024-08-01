2024 Paris Olympics

Old Lyme rower wins gold in the men's four at Paris Olympics

Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan of Team United States celebrate winning the gold medals after competing in the Rowing Men's Four Final.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Old Lyme's Liam Corrigan is an Olympic gold medalist, placing first with his team in the men's four rowing competition in Paris.

Corrigan and his crew, Michael Grady, Justin Best, and Nick Mead, led wire to wire in the event Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They pulled to first from the start and were in a close battle with the boat from New Zealand through the entire race. At one point, the New Zealand crew pulled even with the Americans, but Corrigan and his team found the strength to pull ahead.

The U.S. boat crossed the finish line first with a time of 5:49:03, eighth-tenths of a second ahead of the Kiwis.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

It is the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in the men's four since 1960.

Corrigan grew up in Old Lyme and rowed with the Old Lyme Rowing Association Blood Street Sculls and Old Lyme High School.

He also competed in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us