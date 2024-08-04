Golf

Olympic golf course for 2028 Games in Los Angeles offers an historic test

While this year's course has hosted a Ryder Cup, the 2028 Olympic golf course site has an even more iconic history

By NBC Chicago Staff

The United States has now captured back-to-back gold medals in men’s golf after Scottie Scheffler tied the course record at Le Golf National on Sunday, and they’ll have a chance to make it three in a row at one of America’s most historic golf courses.

Scheffler fired a 62 to fend off Tommy Fleetwood in a roller coaster final round in France on Sunday, becoming the second consecutive American to win men’s golf gold after Xander Schauffele topped the leaderboard in Tokyo.

While Le Golf National has its own decorated history in France, hosting the Open de France and the 2018 Ryder Cup, Olympic golf will head to an iconic venue when the Games take over Los Angeles in 2028.

For that year’s event, the International Olympic Committee has designated Riviera Country Club as the host site for the tournament, playing host to the best men’s and women’s golfers in the world.

In addition to hosting the Genesis Open as a yearly event on the PGA TOUR, the club has also hosted multiple majors, including the 1983 and 1995 PGA Championships and the 1948 U.S. Open. It will also host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2028, and the U.S. Open men’s tournament will be held at the course in 2031.

Surprisingly, the club has hosted an Olympic event before, and it wasn’t in the sport of golf. According to the IOC, Riviera hosted dressage equestrian during the 1932 Olympics, and also hosted the riding portion of the modern pentathlon.

