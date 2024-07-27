2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic organizers ‘deeply apologize' for introducing South Korean athletes as North Korea

“We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred when introducing the Korean team during the opening ceremony broadcast,” the IOC said in a post on X in Korean.

By Kate Brumback | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Olympic Games organizers said they “deeply apologize” for introducing South Korea's athletes as North Korea during the opening ceremony in Paris.

As the South Korean athletes waved their nation's flag on a boat floating down the Seine River on Friday evening, they were announced in both French and English as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. South Korea is the Republic of Korea.

“We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred when introducing the Korean team during the opening ceremony broadcast,” the International Olympic Committee said in a post on X in Korean.

Jang Mi Ran, the second vice minister of South Korea’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry, requested a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach over the incident, the ministry said in a statement Saturday. It said the ministry also asked South Korea’s Foreign Ministry to file “a strong government-level complaint” with the French government.

The statement said South Korea’s Olympic committee separately asked the organizers of the Paris Games to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams on Saturday called the error “clearly deeply regrettable."

"An operational mistake was made. We can only apologize, in an evening of so many moving parts, that this mistake was made,” Adams said in response to a question from a South Korean journalist during a news conference.

Paris held viewing parties around the city so that people who could not make it to the Opening Ceremony could still enjoy the festivities. But at one party, long lines had attendees turning to their phone instead.

The Korean peninsula has been bitterly divided into South Korea and North Korea since the end of World War II in 1945.

The blue sign on the boat carrying the South Korean athletes did show the correct name.

___

Associated Press writers Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul and Graham Dunbar in Paris contributed to this report.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

