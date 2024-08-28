Paralympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Paralympic Games begin with Opening Ceremony through heart of Paris

About 4,400 competitors are expected to compete at the Paralympics through Sept. 12 at iconic venues across Paris.

What to Know

  • Coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympics begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on USA Network and streaming on Peacock.
  • Like the earlier Olympic Games, for the first time in Paralympic history, the Opening Ceremony will take place outside of a stadium.
  • The parade of nations will feature many of Paris’s iconic landmarks, including the Avenue des Champs-Élysées.
  • Throughout the Games, 549 medals will be awarded to athletes from 168 delegations competing across disciplines in 22 sports.
  • NBCUniversal will provide more than 1,500 hours of coverage across its broadcast and streaming platforms. See a full schedule and how to watch each event on the schedule here.

Follow along below for live updates from the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games and watch live on Peacock.

