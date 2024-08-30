While there are similarities between the Olympics and Paralympics, the logo isn't one of them.

The emblem for the Olympic Games features five interlaced rings to symbolize the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from across the world.

The Paralympic logo, on the other hand, looks much different:

The Paralympic logo can be seen below the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

The symbol is known as the Agitos, which comes from the Latin meaning "I move," and serves as the visual representation of the Paralympic Movement.

The three elements of the logo are red, blue and green representing the most widely represented colors in nation flags around the world. They symbolize motion and the "Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration and equality," according to the IPC website.

The IPC also says the logo is meant to emphasize "the role of the Paralympic Movement in bringing athletes together from all corners of the world to compete and achieve sporting excellence."

"The symbol also [emphasizes] the fact that Paralympic athletes are constantly inspiring and exciting the world with their performances: always moving forward and never giving up," the IPC adds.

This version of the Agitos logo was introduced in 2019.