Paris Olympics Day 10 in pictures

Top moments from the tenth day of the competition in Paris.

Highlights from the tenth day of competition in Paris, including the heated moments from cycling, gymnastics, pole vaulting and more.

See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Norway's #02 Christian Sandlie Soerum dives to reach the ball in their men's round of 16 beach volleyball match
Norway's #02 Christian Sandlie Soerum dives to reach the ball in their men's round of 16 beach volleyball match between USA and Norway during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on August 5, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
Lois Toulson of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal
Lois Toulson of Team Great Britain competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final
The U.S.' Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Norway's Karsten Warholm takes the start in the men's 400m hurdles heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024
Norway's Karsten Warholm takes the start in the men's 400m hurdles heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Hungary's Bence Halasz competes in the men's hammer throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024
Hungary's Bence Halasz competes in the men's hammer throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Molly Caudery reacts as she competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024
Britain's Molly Caudery reacts as she competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
Brazil's Juliana De Menis Campos competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024
Brazil's Juliana De Menis Campos competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
South Korea's An Se-young reacts after winning the women's singles badminton final match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 5, 2024
South Korea's An Se-young reacts after winning the women's singles badminton final match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 5, 2024. (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)
Netherlands' Richard Murray and France's Leo Bergere ride past Grand Palais as they compete in the cycling race, during the mixed's relay triathlon, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in central Paris, on August 5, 2024
Netherlands' Richard Murray and France's Leo Bergere ride past Grand Palais as they compete in the cycling race, during the mixed's relay triathlon, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in central Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Slovenia's Tina Sutej competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024
Slovenia's Tina Sutej competes in the women's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
An underwater view shows Germany's Pauline Alexandra Pfeif competing in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024
An underwater view shows Germany's Pauline Alexandra Pfeif competing in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)
China's Zhou Yaqin competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024
China's Zhou Yaqin competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
Gold medal winner Alice D'Amato of Italy cries with happiness while women´s balance beam finale on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France
Gold medal winner Alice D'Amato of Italy cries with happiness while women´s balance beam finale on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us