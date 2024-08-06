Paris Olympics Day 11 in pictures

Highlights from the eleventh day of competition in Paris, including moments from sport climbing, track and field, wrestling and more.

See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

US' Jasmine Moore competes in the women's long jump qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Algeria's Ibtissem Doudou wrestles US' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt (blue) in their women's freestle 50kg wrestling early rounds match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria's Chinecherem Nnamdi competes in the men's javelin throw qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kazakhstan's Amir Maimuratov competes against South Africa's Joshua Bruyns in the men's sport climbing speed preliminary round's elimination heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany's Laura Raquel Mueller competes in the women's long jump qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamaica's Chanice Porter competes in the women's long jump qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany's Yuan Wan eyes the ball during her women's table tennis singles match in the team round of 16 between USA and Germany at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 6, 2024. (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt's Mahmoud Abdelrahman wrestles Uzbekistan's Aram Vardanyan (blue) in their men's greco-roman 77kg wrestling early rounds match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

China's Zhang Yuetong competes in the women's sport climbing boulder semi final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 6, 2024. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Rhiannan Brown and Brin Liddell of Australia and Anna Burnet and John Gimson of Team Great Britain compete in the Multihull Nacra class on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on August 06, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

An underwater view shows Britain's Jordan Christopher Houlden competing in the men's 3m springboard diving preliminary during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

An overview shows Denmark's goalkeeper #16 Althea Reinhardt failing to save a goal during the women's quarter-final handball match between Denmark and The Netherlands of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)