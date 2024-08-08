Paris Olympics Day 13 in pictures

Highlights from the thirteenth day of competition in Paris, including moments from sailing in Marseille, track and field, diving and more.

Spain's Polina Berezina as she competes in the rhytmic gymnastics' individual all-around qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Athletes line up at the start before diving into the Seine river to compete in the women's 10km marathon swimming final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Pont Alexandre III bridge in Paris on August 8, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Raven Saunders competes in the women's shot put qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret reacts after competing in the women's sport climbing lead semi-final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 8, 2024. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Anna Hall reacts after competing in the women's heptathlon high jump of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Serbia's Mate Nemes wrestles Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Ismailov (blue) in their men's greco-roman 67kg wrestling repechage match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand's gold medallists Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan celebrate their victory in the women's kayak four 500m final of the canoe sprint competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 8, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

China's Wu Peng and Italy's Matteo Zurloni compete in a men's sport climbing speed quarter-final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Japan's Haruka Enomoto competes in the women's 3m springboard diving semi-final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)