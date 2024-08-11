Paris Olympics Day 16 in pictures

Highlights from the sixteenth day of competition in Paris, including moments from volleyball, indoor cycling and more.

See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Athletes run past Pyramide du Louvre, designed by Chinese-US architect Ieoh Ming Pei, as they compete in the women's marathon of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on August 11, 2024. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Slovenia's left back #88 Aleks Vlah shoots past Spain's pivot #20 Abel Serdio (2ndL) during the men's bronze medal handball match between Spain vs Slovenia of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Lisseth Betzaida Ayovi Cabezas of Team Ecuador competes during the Women’s +81kg, Gold Medal Event on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at South Paris Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Annika Zillekens from Germany in action during the modern pentathlon laser run event. (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Great Britain's Emily Campbell during the Women's Weightlifting +81kg at South Paris Arena on the sixteenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France, August 11, 2024. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Moldova's Maxim Sacultan wrestles Puerto Rico's Sebastian C Rivera (blue) in their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling repechage match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 11, 2024. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Netherlands' gold medallist Sifan Hassan celebrates after crossing the finish in first place in the women's marathon of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at The Invalides in Paris on August 11, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)