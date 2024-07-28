Paris Olympics Day 2 in Pictures

Highlights from the first day of competition in Paris, including Simone Biles competing.

US' Simone Biles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Sunisa Lee competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Jordan Chiles competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Simone Biles of Team United States receives treatment on the sidelines during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Britain's Alice Kinsella competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauren Scruggs of Team United States (R) celebrates winning against Amita Berthier of Team Singapore (L) in the Fencing Women's Foil Individual Table of 32 on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Grand Palais on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

An overview shows Puerto Rico's #32 Christopher Ortiz (Top) go to the basket past South Sudan's #13 Majok Deng in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between South Sudan and Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Congo's Saheed Idowu eyes the ball as he returns it to Sweden's Anton Kallberg during their men's table tennis singles round of 64 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on July 28, 2024. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of Team United States compete in the Women's Skiff class on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Ronald Zabala-Goetschel falls off his horse Forever Young Wundermaske in the course on July 28, 2024. (Photo by olf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)