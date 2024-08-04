Philippines gold medal gymnast Carlos Yulo to receive house, cash, free ramen for life

Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo is about to go home to a very different life.

With his gold medal-winning floor routine on Saturday, Yulo became the first male Olympic gold medalist in the history of the Philippines, and only the country's second Olympic champion. Not even 24 hours later on Sunday, Yulo won another gold in the individual vault final.

(Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz claimed the country’s first-ever gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in the women’s 55-kg event.)

Yulo said after Saturday's win that he already knew he’d be gifted a house by his country’s government. That incentive is on the table for all prospective gold medalists representing the Philippines.

But, according to one thread on X (formerly Twitter), there’s a lot more coming Yulo’s way:

A fully furnished two-bedroom condo valued at 24 million Philippine pesos (~$415,000 USD). Yes, this is in addition to the free house.

10 million in cash (~$173,000 USD) from the Philippine Sports Commission.

3 million in cash (~$52,000 USD) from the country’s House of Representatives.

A lifetime of free colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations, but only once he turns 45. Yulo is 24 years old.

100,000 Philippine pesos’ worth of free furniture (~$1,730 USD).

A lifetime of free ramen, free buffets and free meals from numerous local establishments.

A lifetime of free engineering design by Nexa Engineering. I don’t know exactly what that is, but he’s getting a lot of it.

We've never seen an Olympian from the Philippines win multiple golds, so we look forward to finding out what else happens!

Credit to X user @saintnierva for the info, and kudos to Yulo for making history.

