Photos: See iconic Simone Biles moments throughout the years

Simone Biles has long been called the G.O.A.T — greatest of all time. But how did she come to claim this coveted title?

Biles quickly rose to stardom with her stunning performances at the Rio 2016 Olympics. But Biles' journey in competitive gymnastics began long before Rio. She started gymnastics when she was 6 years old, and won her first of six world all-around titles in 2013 — when she was only 16 years old.

Since then, Biles has won a record 23 world championship medals. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Biles upped her Olympic medal total to 11 — more than any other women in U.S. gymnastics. With five gymnastics moves named for her, Biles has flipped, tucked and vaulted her way to the top.

See photos from some of Biles' most iconic moments below.

Biles poses with her three gold medals and one silver medal from the Paris 2024 Olympics. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Biles shows off a bejeweled goat necklace after winning the women's all-around final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Biles and teammates Jade Carey, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera celebrate winning gold in the women's team final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

Biles performs on beam during the women's team final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. (Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden presents Biles with the Medal of Freedom on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Biles performs the fifth gymnastics move to be named for her during the vault qualification at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Biles stands with her teammates Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee after the team won silver in the women's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Biles competes in the women's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

Biles poses with her multiple gold medals from the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Biles performs the fourth move to be named some variation of "The Biles," during the floor portion of the Women's All-Around Final at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Biles performs the third move named for her during the balance beam qualification at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Biles performs the second move to be named after her during the vault qualification at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Biles bites her gold medal after the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All Around at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Biles performs on the balance beam during the Women's Team Final at the 2014 World Championships in Nanning, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Biles performs the first move to be named after her, during the floor portion of the Women's All-Around Final of the 2013 World Championship in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Gerlach Delissen/Corbis via Getty Images)