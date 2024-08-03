2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's Stephen Nedoroscik wins bronze in pommel horse final

The U.S.'s "Pommel Horse Guy" is taking home another medal

By Julia Elbaba

Team USA's Stephen Nedoroscik has done it again.

The artistic gymnastics star, who has been given the nickname "Pommel Horse Guy," earned bronze in the men's pommel horse final on Saturday with a score of 15.300.

Ahead of Nedoroscik was Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan (15.533) and Khazikstan's Nariman Kurbanov (15.433).

This is the second medal Nedoroscik has picked up at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Earlier in the week, Nedoroscik picked up his first bronze medal in the men's artistic team all-around event.

Nedoroscik did not miss, delivering “the exclamation point” with a 14.866 in the performance to lead the U.S. men to their first Olympic team medal in 16 years.

