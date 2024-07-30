Sorry ladies, 2024 Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik is taken. Meet his gymnast girlfriend Tess McCracken

Originally appeared on E! Online

Turns out everyone's favorite new Superman has already found his Lois Lane.

While the world was recently captivated by gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik — the bespectacled pommel horse specialist for the U.S. men's team at the 2024 Olympics — his girlfriend Tess McCracken has been stanning him and his Clark Kent glasses for the better part of eight years.

"History = Made," McCracken wrote on Instagram after witnessing her longtime love do his thing in Paris, clinching the bronze for his teammates Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, Asher Hong and Paul Juda. "The most insane, magical day watching you close it out to bring home the first team medal for USA in sixteen years. Words can’t capture how proud I am of you."

Because the retired gymnast has been on hand for Nedoroscik's heroics from the beginning, the athletes meeting ahead of their freshman year at Penn State.

"Four years ago I had my entire collegiate experience ahead of me," he wrote following their 2020 graduation, marking their Fourth of July anniversary. "Little did I know I had already found my favorite part about college."

Together, the pair stuck the landing throughout their college careers.

Texas-born McCracken — a specialist on balance beam, uneven bars and floor who trained with Simone Biles' coaches Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and Laurent Landi — was named a nominee for the AAI Award, given to the nation's most outstanding senior.

And though the 26-year-old abruptly retired from the sport her senior year amid the coronavirus outbreak — "Gymnastics, I’ll miss you, but this is just goodbye for now, not goodbye forever. I’ll be back to play someday soon," she wrote in a March 14, 2020 Facebook post — she's continued to suit up for her man.

Celebrating his spot on the 2024 Olympic squad, Nedoroscik — the 2021 World Champion and a two-time NCAA National Champion in the pommel horse event — praised his "beautiful cheerleader" McCracken.

"I couldn't have done it without you," the Worcester, Mass. native wrote on Instagram July 1. "I love you."

Of course, he wouldn't have to, Florida-based McCracken joining the 25-year-old in Paris where he slipped off his specs and steadily nailed his signature event.

Weeks earlier, she recognized their July 4 anniversary, noting in true Swiftie fashion that she's loved him for eight summers "now, honey, but I want ‘em all. Happy Anniversary, my love. What an amazing adventure we’re having."