If it seems odd that 65-year-old Olympian Rowdy Gaines could comment things on Instagram like "Ok CONTENT!!!" or "Toyota said icons only" in response to Olympics posts, it's because he's not. But his 34-year-old daughter Madison Gaines is.

"We got to make you relatable to the children," Madison said to her father, to which he responded, "Yes. Yes dear, yes dear, right away dear."

Gaines is an NBC Olympics swimming commentator for this year's Games, and Madison — one of his four daughters — is in Paris with him to make sure his voice stands out on social media.

Madison took over her father's accounts last year, after Gaines advocated for water safety legislation in front of Congress. She realized the untapped potential of his social media — which Gaines had neglected — to spur grassroots action, such as calling local senators.

She has now assumed the role of creative director, suggesting content ideas daily to Gaines and having him learn viral TikTok dances like Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!"

While Madison called the tone of Gaines' content "light-hearted," Gaines said it was "hip" and that he now gets more comments about his social media presence than his actual Olympics commentating.