Team USA's Sarah Adam makes history in wheelchair rugby at Paralympics

Adam became the first woman to score a wheelchair rugby goal for Team USA in Paralympic history.

It's the first day of competition at the Paris Paralympics, and Sarah Adam has already made history for Team USA.

Adam became the first American woman to score a wheelchair rugby goal at the Paralympics, doing so in Team USA's opening contest against Canada on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Naperville, Illinois, native began playing wheelchair rugby, often dubbed "murderball," in 2019 after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Five years later, she became the first woman to ever be named to the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby team.

Adam went on to score six times as Team USA defeated Canada 51-48 in their Group A opener.

"Really excited to be out there," Adam told NBC Sports after the win. "The atmosphere is electric. Once that whistle blew, just playing rugby."

