Scottie Scheffler wants to do more than just win gold at the Olympics

Some athletes say, "I’m here to enjoy the experience." Maybe Scottie Scheffler means it.

Ahead of the Olympic men’s golf competition, players posed with whiteboards showcasing, among multiple things, their Paris goal.

Rory McIlroy said his was to win gold. So did fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. As well as Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

Scheffler?

The American wrote, “Have Fun.”

Paris Goals:



Rory: Gold Medal

Lowry: Gold Medal

Fitz: Gold Medal

Scottie: Have Fun



We need you to lock in pic.twitter.com/vKDbTHuivu — John Nucci (@JNucci23) July 31, 2024

Scheffler seems to be doing that. He played the role of tourist ahead of the week, visiting the Louvre museum with his wife, Meredith, and new son Bennett. The family then watched the U.S. women’s gymnastics team win gold on Tuesday.

Scheffler’s quest for gold – after all, winning gold can be fun, too – begins Thursday at Le Golf National when he tees off alongside McIlroy, who apparently loves dressage, and Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg at 4:11 a.m. ET.

