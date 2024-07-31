2024 Paris Olympics

Scottie Scheffler wants to do more than just win gold at the Olympics

Many of Scheffler's fellow golfers said their goal is to win the gold medal.

By NBC Olympics

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Some athletes say, "I’m here to enjoy the experience." Maybe Scottie Scheffler means it.

Ahead of the Olympic men’s golf competition, players posed with whiteboards showcasing, among multiple things, their Paris goal.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Rory McIlroy said his was to win gold. So did fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. As well as Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

Golf Jun 20

How golf at the 2024 Olympics is different than PGA and LIV formats

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

Team USA men's basketball routs South Sudan 103-86, secures Olympic quarterfinals spot

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Scheffler?

The American wrote, “Have Fun.”

Scheffler seems to be doing that. He played the role of tourist ahead of the week, visiting the Louvre museum with his wife, Meredith, and new son Bennett. The family then watched the U.S. women’s gymnastics team win gold on Tuesday.

Scheffler’s quest for gold – after all, winning gold can be fun, too – begins Thursday at Le Golf National when he tees off alongside McIlroy, who apparently loves dressage, and Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg at 4:11 a.m. ET.

SEE MORE: 2024 Olympic men's golf: Round 1 tee times, groupings and how to watch

Watch as Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky wins the 1500m freestyle final, and breaks her own Olympic record doing so.
Copyright NBC Olympics

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us