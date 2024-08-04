2024 Paris Olympics

See Noah Lyles win men's 100m in wild photo finish by fraction of a second

American Noah Lyles edged the competition by five-hundredths of a second in an electrifying sprint in Paris to become "World's Fastest Man."

By Kelly Whitney

NBC Universal, Inc.

In front of a roaring crowd filling Paris' Stade de France, Noah Lyles sprinted to gold on Sunday in a photo finish for the men's 100m, edging out Jamaican competitor Kishane Thompson by just 0.005 of a second.

Now "the fastest man in the world," the American track star waited with his seven fellow runners for a call on the wildly tight race before word came in that he'd won his first gold medal.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

OMEGA

Thompson placed for silver just a fraction of a second behind Lyles. American teammate Fred Kerley, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, will go home with the bronze with a time of 9.81.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Lyles' sprint was a personal best time of 9.79 in a race among eight of the fastest men in the world.

2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics

What is the bell rung by rugby and track athletes after winning at Paris Olympics?

With body positioning part of the winning formula at the finish line, it's important to note Olympic rules base the official finish off the torso of the runner, from the clavicle down. So, crossing feet and arms don't count.

With his win, Lyles becomes the first American to win an Olympic gold in the 100 with his 9.79 since Justin Gatlin’s 9.85 in 2004.

Next up for Lyles is the men's 200m on Tuesday, an event in which he is the reigning world champion.

Lyles won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m, at a time when he was vocal about struggling with his mental health.

Overcoming those struggles, Lyles has had an outstanding year on the track, and has made no secret of his wish to for gold in both the 100m and 200m.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us