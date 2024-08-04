See Noah Lyles win men's 100m in wild photo finish by fraction of a second

In front of a roaring crowd filling Paris' Stade de France, Noah Lyles sprinted to gold on Sunday in a photo finish for the men's 100m, edging out Jamaican competitor Kishane Thompson by just 0.005 of a second.

Now "the fastest man in the world," the American track star waited with his seven fellow runners for a call on the wildly tight race before word came in that he'd won his first gold medal.

Thompson placed for silver just a fraction of a second behind Lyles. American teammate Fred Kerley, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, will go home with the bronze with a time of 9.81.

Lyles' sprint was a personal best time of 9.79 in a race among eight of the fastest men in the world.

With body positioning part of the winning formula at the finish line, it's important to note Olympic rules base the official finish off the torso of the runner, from the clavicle down. So, crossing feet and arms don't count.

With his win, Lyles becomes the first American to win an Olympic gold in the 100 with his 9.79 since Justin Gatlin’s 9.85 in 2004.

Next up for Lyles is the men's 200m on Tuesday, an event in which he is the reigning world champion.

Lyles won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m, at a time when he was vocal about struggling with his mental health.

Overcoming those struggles, Lyles has had an outstanding year on the track, and has made no secret of his wish to for gold in both the 100m and 200m.