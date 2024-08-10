Simone Biles and family celebrate dad's 75th birthday — and reveal gift from Snoop Dogg

Simone Biles' father, Ronald Biles, got the most amazing gift from Snoop Dogg at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The elder Biles, who is celebrating his 75th birthday with his family in Paris, was given a Death Row Records chain by the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, which he proudly displayed around his neck.

Snoop has memorably been living his best life at the Olympics for NBC as a special correspondent and has been spotted dancing in the crowd at competitions and acting as a play-by-play announcer alongside his BFF Martha Stewart.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

He also watched track alongside Biles and posted a video to X showing them taking in the competition together.

On her Instagram story, Biles' younger sister, Adria, shared a picture of their dad rocking the chain while sitting in the stands at the Olympics. Over the snap, she wrote, "snoop gave him a chain now he don't know how to act 🤣."

She added, "75 looks great on you! happy birthday i love you 🤍."

Simone Biles' father, Ronald Biles, shows off the Death Row Records chain that Snoop Dogg gifted him at the Olympics (@adria_biles via Instagram)

Biles also took to Instagram to give their dad a shoutout. On her story, she shared a picture of her father preparing to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.

Ronald Biles blows out the candles on his cake. (@adria_biles via Instagram)

At the Olympics, Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, when she won four more medals — three gold and one silver — to add to her stunning collection at home.

While speaking with TODAY's Hoda Kotb after her performance at the Games, the 27-year-old explained that she wouldn't be where she is today without the support of her father and mother, Nellie Biles.

When Biles was 6 years old, she and Adria were adopted by Ronald Biles, who is their biological grandfather, and his wife, Nellie Biles.

At the time, the girls were living in foster care because their biological mother struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and was in and out of jail.

Simone Biles will leave the Paris Olympics with four gymnastics medals after claiming silver on floor.

However, under the couple's care, Biles found gymnastics and was greatly supported by them to pursue it.

That's why when Hoda asked Biles what helped her get to where she is today, she thought of her parents, who have been by her side every step of the way.

“If not for my parents and adoption, I wouldn’t be here today,” she said on TODAY Aug. 6.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: