Simone Biles details future family plans with husband Jonathan Owens

Originally appeared on E! Online

Simone Biles may be the most decorated gymnast of all time, but there’s another title she sees in her future: mom.

The 27-year-old, who cemented her place in gymnastics history with a stellar 2024 Paris Olympics, recently revealed that she and husband Jonathan Owens are “most definitely” hoping to expand their family down the line.

“Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids,” Biles told Hoda Kotb on Today Aug 6. “He would have had them yesterday if he could have. Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Biles and the Chicago Bears player tied the knot in 2023 after meeting on a dating app. And the NFL star was sure to be in the stands cheering her on in Paris as he secured special permission to leave training camp to support his wife at the Olympics.

“He was so excited,” Biles gushed. “He absolutely loved that and, obviously, he loved going to see me compete. He was still keeping score. It meant the world to him because he’s seen the amount of hours I’ve put in, so to actually see in person. He was like, ‘Wow this is amazing.’”

Paris marked Biles’ third Olympic games and along with teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, Biles brought the U.S. an all-around team gold medal. She also took home gold in individual all-around and the vault as well as a silver medal in the individual floor routine, bringing her total Olympic medal count to 11.

But that’s not to say the 27-year-old is ditching the chalk anytime soon.

“You never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf, so you just never know,” Biles said of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. “I’m just gonna relax and see where life takes me.”

Simone Biles will leave the Paris Olympics with four gymnastics medals after claiming silver on floor.