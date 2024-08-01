Simone Biles seemingly blocked by ex teammate MyKayla Skinner after viral IG post

Simone Biles shared that she has been blocked on Instagram by former Team USA teammate and Olympic silver medalist MyKayla Skinner after the gymnastics GOAT clapped back at Skinners' previous criticism of Team USA women's gymnastics' in a viral Instagram post Tuesday.

After Biles posted a picture on Instagram of her and her 2024 teammates after winning a gold medal in the women's gymnastics team event at the Paris Olympics with the caption, "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions," the five-time gold medalist posted to X Wednesday and said "oop I've been blocked," followed by several emojis.

oop I’ve been blocked 👀🫢😂 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles seemingly confirmed it was Skinner Biles was referring to on one of her Instagram stories, according to NBC News.

The feud between this year's Team USA women's gymnastics team and Skinner, who competed with the team in Tokyo, began earlier this year when Skinner reportedly said of Team USA, in a since deleted video, that “besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be” and “the girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

Skinner apologized for her comments shortly after they went public, but it did not stop her former teammates from taking notice.

Biles' Instagram post went viral, and received backing by her teammates and several other prominent Olympians.

Sunisa Lee posted “put a finger down if simone biles just ended you” and Jordan Chiles wrote “and that’s on periodt!!”

The Olympic ski medalist Lindsey Vonn commented "let the haters hate while you [redacted] go get medals" and two-time Olympic figure skating medalist Michelle Kwan wrote “Four letter word for all the haters - G.O.A.T."

As for Skinner, before seemingly blocking Biles, she did post a picture of Biles and her teammates to her Instagram Story with three heart emojis.

Biles will compete for her next gold medal in the women’s all-around final on Thursday (SCHEDULE).

The American women’s gymnastics team may have won gold for the team all-around, but the Team USA stars rallied around Simone Biles to celebrate her fifth Olympic gold medal.