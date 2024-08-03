Live updates: Sha'Carri, Simone and Katie make runs at Olympic gold

What to Know
- Saturday is the only day of the 2024 Paris Olympics that arguably the three most prominent American women at the Games -- Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson -- will all compete in their respective sports on the same day.
- After winning gold in the individual all-around and as part of the dominant USA all-around team, Simone Biles will go for a third Paris gold in the vault final. Watch live here beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT.
- After missing Tokyo due to a disqualification, Sha'Carri Richardson is looking for Olympic gold. As the reigning world champion in the women's 100m, she could get her first medal when she takes to the track for the event Saturday afternoon. Watch live here beginning at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.
- With a victory in the women’s 800-meter freestyle, favorite-to-win Katie Ledecky could join fellow American Michael Phelps as the only swimmers — of any gender and from any country — to win four gold medals in the same event. Watch live here beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.
- Also Saturday afternoon, the USWNT will play Japan in the quarterfinals of the soccer competition. Watch live here beginning at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT.
Follow along below for the latest updates and watch live on Peacock.