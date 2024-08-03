2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Sha'Carri, Simone and Katie make runs at Olympic gold

The USWNT will also face Japan in the soccer quarterfinals and men's basketball will take to the court against Puerto Rico.

By NBC staff

What to Know

Follow along below for the latest updates and watch live on Peacock.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us