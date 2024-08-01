Gymnastics

Will this be Simone Biles' last Olympics? One of her coaches sheds light on the possibility

The gymnast took home the gold medal in the women's all-around competition in Paris on Thursday.

By The Associated Press

Simone Biles has become the most decorated women’s gymnast in U.S. history, but could Paris be her final time competing on the Olympic stage?

The 27-year-old has kept quiet about her future plans, saying her focus after leaving Paris will be on the post-Olympic tour she headlines.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Biles is also married and has talked openly about the fear of missing out on life milestones because of her time in the gym.

Still, Cecile Landi — who has coached Biles with her husband Laurent since late 2017 — perhaps offered a little bit of insight after the American women won team gold Tuesday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“She wanted to rewrite her story, the end,” Landi said.

The Eiffel Tower looms large at the 2024 Olympics but just how big is the monument? Let’s see how the combined heights of the men’s and women’s gymnastics team stack up to this cultural icon.

Landi then added a small asterisk.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 19 hours ago

Simone Biles clinches another gold in individual all-around; Team USA wins gold in men's four rowing

2024 Paris Olympics 10 hours ago

US qualifies for team show jumping final, blood rule knocks Brazil out

“Well, that’s what she says now.”

Biles would be 31 the next time the Olympic competition rolls around, and having a chance to perform in Los Angeles could potentially impact the decision.

Whether she does so or not, she has cemented her status as arguably the greatest gymnast of all time with her performances at the Olympics.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Gymnastics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us