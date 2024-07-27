Simone Biles will anchor all but one event for U.S. during Olympic qualifying — and she's got a new skill

Simone Biles will begin her quest for a second Olympic all-around title when she competes in all four events during qualifying on Sunday.

Biles, 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles will compete on all four events in qualifying. Jade Carey, the 2020 Olympic champion on floor exercise, will compete on vault. New Jersey's Hezly Rivera, at 16 by far the youngest member of Team USA, will compete on balance beam and uneven bars.

During qualifying, four members of each five-woman team will compete on each event, with teams dropping their lowest score. The top eight teams will advance to the team final on Tuesday. Here's how to watch Biles in action.

Biles will serve as the anchor, or final competitor on balance beam, floor exercise and vault. She will go next-to-last for the U.S. on uneven bars, where she has submitted an original skill to the International Gymnastics Federation.

If Biles successfully completes the maneuver during qualifying, it will be entered into the sport's Code of Points, where it will carry her name. The 27-year-old superstar already has five elements named for her in the code.

Additionally, the top 24 individual qualifiers in the all-around will move on to the all-around finals scheduled for Aug. 1, with the caveat that no team may have more than two gymnasts.

The Americans are looking to return to the top of the podium after finishing second to Russia in Tokyo three years ago.

When can you watch Simone Biles compete at the Olympics?

July 28 - Team Qualifying: Simone Biles will first compete on Sunday, July 28 in team qualifying events begin at 3:30 a.m. ET. The early events will be available on Peacock with the later events that morning available on NBC New York. The event will air again that evening in Primetime on NBC.

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Individual gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

