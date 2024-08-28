Paralympics

WATCH: Snoop Dogg narrates thrilling hype video for 2024 Paralympics

While Snoop Dogg wasn't in the City of Light for this latest Opening Ceremony, he certainly was there in spirit.

By Eric Mullin

Who's ready for some more thrilling competition in Paris? Snoop Dogg surely is.

Just weeks after the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Paralympics held its Opening Ceremony in the French capital on Wednesday.

Around 4,400 athletes from across 168 delegations, including 225 Team USA athletes, participated in the Parade of Nations before the lighting of the Paralympic cauldron. Just like at the recent Olympics, the cauldron is attached to a hot-air balloon and it took off into the Paris night after being lit by five French Paralympians.

While Snoop Dogg wasn't in the City of Light for this latest Opening Ceremony, he certainly was there in spirit. The rapper, entrepreneur and unofficial spokesman for the Paris Olympics helped ring in the Games by narrating a thrilling hype video, which can be seen in the player above.

"The saying with these Games is spirit and motion," Snoop Dogg said in the video. "I can get down with that. Because speed is speed, strength is strength and game is game, baby. Not to mention the harmony that comes with the world gathering to go for gold and fight for everything you have worked for, in that one moment the competition gives you!"

The 17th-ever summer edition of the Paralympics -- and the first held in France -- will feature 549 medal events across 22 sports. That includes a record-number of medal events for women with 236.

"Whatever the story, whatever the journey...The Para's have got it for the next 12 days," Snoop Dogg said. "So welcome back to Paris! It's the 2024 Paralympics."

When do the 2024 Paralympics start?

The first events in the 2024 Paralympics will take place on Thursday.

How long are the Paralympics?

The Paralympics will wrap up with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 8.

How to watch the Paralympics

Peacock will have approximately 1,500 hours of live coverage throughout the 2024 Paralympics. Peacock's coverage will include the return of "Gold Zone" and "Multiview" from the Paris Olympics.

More than 140 additional hours of coverage can be found on television across NBC, USA Network and CNBC.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

