Relive Steph Curry's best shots after Team USA won gold at 2024 Olympics

The Golden State Warriors star turned the sliders up in the final few games en route to gold.

By Sanjesh Singh

Steph Curry came into the 2024 Paris Olympics with one mission in mind: win his first gold medal.

Six games and 22 3-pointers, including 17 in the final two games, later, Curry, 36, is an Olympic champion at last.

The Golden State Warrior didn't start off Paris so well. His pre-Olympic exhibition form carried over for the first four games, where he tallied point totals of 11, three, eight and seven.

Then the Curry the NBA world has come to know finally came to life when it mattered most.

Curry drilled nine triples for 36 total points in a 95-91 semifinal comeback win over Serbia before dropping eight threes against France for 24 points, including four in a row down the stretch to seal the gold medal.

Relive Curry's highlights from the thrilling wins over Serbia and France in Paris:

