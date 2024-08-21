2024 Paris Olympics

Steph Curry files trademark for ‘NUIT. NUIT.' slogan from 2024 Olympics

Curry has filed trademark applications in the European Union and United States to protect the viral slogan

By Angelina Martin

Warriors star Steph Curry is saying "night night" to those looking to profit off of his legendary showing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Or, should we say, "NUIT. NUIT."

Curry has filed trademark applications in the European Union and United States to protect the viral slogan -- a French version of his iconic celebration used by athletes across the globe -- after collectable company Fanatics released a shirt featuring the point guard and the "NUIT. NUIT." phrase, per trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

After Curry sank a decisive dagger then hit the "night night" against France in Team USA's gold-medal win at the Olympics, he rocked a "NUIT. NUIT." hoodie as a perfect troll job following the game.

The merchandise was created by French designer Mike Fogg in collaboration with Curry, and work on the concept began a month before the Olympics commenced. As of now, it's an exclusive one-of-one piece and not for sale.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

And now, after Curry's trademark application, it looks like there won't be any further "NUIT. NUIT." imitations coming soon.

Steph Curry was lights out, knocking down nine three pointers Thursday against Serbia for Team USA. But that did not put him on top of the list of most triples made in an Olympic game.
