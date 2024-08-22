‘Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik revealed as 1st competitor for next ‘DWTS' season

Stephen Nedoroscik is going from the pommel horse to the dance floor.

The Olympic gymnast is joining the cast of Season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars," the show announced Thursday, Aug. 22.

"From Paris to #DWTS!🥉 We’re thrilled to welcome pommel horse legend @stephen_nedoroscik as the first star of the season, premiering live Tuesday, September 17 on ABC and Disney+! Next day on Hulu," the show wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Nedoroscik, known to many as "Pommel Horse Guy" after memes including the gymnast went viral during the 2024 Paris Olympics, was the first celebrity announced to be joining the next season of "Dancing With the Stars."

The 25-year-old captured hearts in Paris and beyond as his dorky demeanor would change in a matter of seconds as he would shed his glasses to emerge into a powerhouse gymnast on the pommel horse — leading some to call him the Clark Kent of gymnastics.

Nedoroscik's performance on the pommel horse led Team USA to the podium for the first time since 2008 in the men's team final, winning the bronze medal. He also won another bronze in the individual pommel horse event.

He addressed his newfound fame on TODAY on Aug. 14.

“I mean, it’s definitely different than what we’re used to. It’s a new normal at this point, but I’m loving it,” Nedoroscik said. “I’m loving the attention I'm bringing to men’s gymnastics and all my teammates. So I think it’s a really good thing, and I’m excited to see where it brings me.”

Nedoroscik also brought awareness to two vision conditions that he has while competing: strabismus and coloboma.

He discussed what it's like to compete without his glasses during an appearance on TODAY on July 30.

“It’s not necessarily clear, but the thing about pommel horse is if I keep them on, they’re going to fly somewhere,” he said of his glasses. “When I go up on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the equipment. I don’t even really see when I’m doing my gymnastics. It’s all in the hands — I can feel everything.”

While Nedoroscik has clinched a spot on "DWTS," he spoke about the possibility of appearing on the dancing show in an interview with Access Hollywood on Aug. 14.

When asked if he would ever compete on "DWTS," he left the door open.

"One of my biggest insecurities is dancing, personally," he said. "But I'm always the type of guy that pushes boundaries, like even just competing at the Olympics is a very uncomfortable environment, and I've gotten comfortable with being uncomfortable, so definitely not out of the question."

Further cast members for Season 33 will be announced Sept. 4, according to ABC News. The new season will premiere Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

