Suni Lee says this will be her first meal after winning 3 medals in Paris

Suni Lee is one of America's all-time greatest gymnasts.

She won the all-around title, a team silver medal and a bronze medal on the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She then went through a long and difficult battle with kidney disease to make the Paris Olympic team.

In Paris, Lee has been on top of her game. She helped lead the team to a gold medal, and went on to win a bronze medal in the all-around and another bronze on the uneven bars.

On Monday, Lee competed in the balance beam final, where she did not end up on the podium.

With the balance beam final as her last competition, Lee is now officially done competing in Paris.

Following her final performance, Lee was asked what she would eat as a celebration in an interview.

"I want some pho. I’ve been craving pho or some type of soup," Lee said, adding wherever she looked in Paris, she can’t seem to find it.

The interview was reminiscent of when Lee won the all-around final in Tokyo. There, after walking off the top of the podium, she was asked a similar question. A reporter asked how she would celebrate her big win, and Lee’s response was simple.

"I don’t even know; I'm going to go eat a pizza. That's all I've been craving this whole time."

Lee will return to her home state of Minnesota as the third-most decorated American Olympic gymnast of all time, a title she shares with Aly Raisman.

